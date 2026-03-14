MIDC Signs Concession Agreement With Maha Integrated Life Sciences City Limited For Development Of ₹3,000 Crore High-Tech Pharmaceutical Park

MIDC, MILeS City Sign Agreement For High-Tech Pharmaceutical Park Development In Maharashtra |

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maha Integrated Life Sciences City Limited (MILeS City), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ramky Infrastructure Limited, signed a concession agreement for the development of a High-Tech Pharmaceutical Park at the Dighi Port Industrial Area in Raigad district, Maharashtra on March 13th.

PPP Model, Rs 3,000 Crore

The project will be implemented on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model, with an estimated project cost of Rs 3,000 crore excluding the operating income to be generated during the 90-year operation period. The concession period will span 95 years, including a construction period of five years.

1,000 Hectares Development Plan

The proposed High-Tech Pharmaceutical Park will be developed across approximately 1,000 hectares within the Dighi Port Industrial Area, covering parts of Mangaon and Roha talukas in Raigad district. The project will establish a large-scale integrated development comprising industrial zones, commercial areas, common infrastructure, utilities, internal road networks, and designated open spaces.

Integrated Life Sciences Ecosystem

The project is designed to establish a world-class integrated life sciences manufacturing ecosystem that will provide end-to-end infrastructure and shared facilities for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences companies.

Key Project Components

The key elements of the proposed development include integrated infrastructure and advanced utilities, enabling industries to optimise capital investment and improve operational efficiency. Innovation-led research and development centres, incubation hubs, and technology transfer platforms will encourage collaboration, capability building, and sectoral innovation. The project also ensures environmentally responsible infrastructure supporting high standards of safety, compliance, and sustainable operations.

MILeS City Operational Role

Under the terms of the concession agreement, MILeS City will be responsible for the development, operation, maintenance, and management of the project for the entire concession period.

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Economic and Employment Impact

The project is expected to strengthen industrial infrastructure in the region, attract investments into the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors, and generate significant direct and indirect employment opportunities. It is also anticipated to stimulate growth in ancillary industries and local businesses across the surrounding areas.

Industry Leader Statement

Commenting on the development, Sunil S Nair, CEO, Ramky Infrastructure Limited said, “This agreement marks a significant milestone not only for industrial development, but for the wider communities and businesses that stand to benefit from it. By creating a large-scale integrated life sciences ecosystem at Dighi Port Industrial Area, we see an opportunity to support employment generation, strengthen regional infrastructure, encourage innovation, and attract long-term investment into Maharashtra. The project is designed to enable pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to grow within a well-supported and globally competitive manufacturing environment."

Ramky Infrastructure Overview

Ramky Infrastructure Limited is involved in a wide range of projects spanning industrial infrastructure, water and wastewater treatment, roads, bridges, and urban infrastructure development. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company operates across India and international markets.

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