Navi Mumbai News: Tree Trimming At NRI Seawoods Halted After Residents Allege Bird Nests Destroyed

Tree Trimming At NRI Seawoods Halted After Residents Allege Bird Nests Destroyed | Representative Image

Tree trimming inside the NRI Seawoods Housing Complex in Nerul was halted on Thursday after residents and environmentalists alleged that the cutting of mature trees destroyed several bird nests and violated civic norms.

Mechanical Saws Damage Trees

According to activists, workers using mechanical saws were aggressively trimming and cutting branches of large rain trees inside the complex, some believed to be over three decades old. Alarmed residents raised objections and alerted the garden department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Bird Nests Destroyed

Environmental activist Rekha Sankhala claimed that around 15 trees were severely mutilated, leading to the destruction of multiple bird nests during the breeding season.

Civic Permission Questioned

B. N. Kumar, director of the NatConnect Foundation, questioned whether the housing society had obtained the mandatory civic permission required for large-scale pruning of trees.

Environmental Concerns Raised

Sankhala said the incident was disturbing as it occurred in a residential complex known for environmentally conscious residents. “Birds have lost their nests in the middle of the breeding season,” she said.

Municipal Action Ordered

Following the complaints, officials from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation garden department visited the site and ordered the trimming work to be stopped pending an inquiry, a civic official confirmed.

Community Involvement Highlighted

Kumar said the development was surprising given that several residents of the complex have been actively involved in campaigns to protect nearby mangroves and wetlands.

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Environmental Groups Demand Action

Environmental groups have demanded strict action against those responsible, terming the incident a serious blow to urban biodiversity. The NatConnect Foundation has also written to the municipal commissioner seeking intervention and action in the matter.

Limited Permission Noted

NMMC commissioner Dr Kailash Shinde responded to NatConnect complaint and referred to his DMC Gardens. Meanwhile, an NMMC document shows that the permission was only for trimming strictly five trees, Shankhala said.

Birds Affected at Night

"We clearly heard many birds crying after losing their night halt," said young bird lover Pari Shankhala. The birds, mostly herons, would rest on the tree canopies during the night and fly to the adjoining DPS flamingo Lake during the day for food.

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