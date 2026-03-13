NMIMS Navi Mumbai Hosts Psychfest 4.0 Promoting Psychology, Creativity And Mental Health Awareness

NMIMS, Mumbai |

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Navi Mumbai organised a two-day psychology festival titled Psychfest 4.0 on March 12 and 13, bringing together students, educators and mental health enthusiasts through interactive activities, creative installations and demonstrations of psychological concepts.

The festival on the first day saw the opening of a psychology laboratory, marking the launch of new academic and experiential learning initiatives at the campus.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Arun Sharma, Director of NMIMS Navi Mumbai, said the event reflected the institution’s emphasis on experiential learning and greater awareness around mental health.

“The festival reflects the institution’s commitment to experiential learning and greater awareness around mental health. Psychfest 4.0 aims to make the science of human behaviour more engaging and accessible for young learners,” Sharma said. “By combining academic insights with interactive experiences, the festival encourages students to explore psychology not only as a field of study but also as a lens to better understand emotions, relationships and society.”

He added that such initiatives play an important role in nurturing empathy, curiosity and a deeper awareness of mental well-being among students.

The festival featured a range of experiential installations designed to help participants understand psychological concepts through immersive activities. One of the highlights, -Maze of Morals, guided visitors through a decision-based maze where choices influenced their path and personality outcomes. Another attraction, Alchemist’s Code, was an escape-room challenge with three zones where participants solved clues to unlock secrets.

Participants also visited -Realm Retreat, a sensory relaxation space with reading materials and calming textures aimed at promoting mindfulness and emotional healing. A reflective installation titled -Mirror of Erised invited participants to visualise their aspirational selves, while - The Heart of Growth, an interactive tree display, symbolised collective healing and personal development.

Creative zones such as Neverland Artventure, Faerie Paint Studio, and a Doodle Photobooth allowed participants to express themselves through art and photography. A gaming lounge titled -Purble Palace highlighted how play can support emotional resilience and stress relief.

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Several demonstrations were also organised to explain psychological theories and cognitive processes. Activities such as Sultan’s Desert Survival tested participants’ logical reasoning and decision-making under pressure, while Selective Sorcery illustrated how focused attention can cause individuals to overlook important details.

Other challenges included Rings and Royalsn, which tested working memory and planning abilities. On the second day, activities such as Trials of Symbols, a code-breaking puzzle, and The Kingdom Duel, which explored cognitive biases influencing decision-making, engaged participants in problem-solving exercises. A memory game titled -Phantom Detail demonstrated how easily false memories can form in the human mind.

The festival also screened student-created short films exploring psychological themes and social experiments. Reflection-based activities such as Wishing Well and Messages to Your Younger Self encouraged participants to share personal hopes and practice self-compassion.

Evening programmes included - Spellbound Spotlight, a fashion and stage showcase celebrating creativity and self-expression, followed by a live musical performance aimed at fostering collective joy among participants.

Alongside the offline events, the festival also hosted an online initiative titled Publish Your Psyche, inviting participants to submit articles, poems, posters, mood boards and other creative works exploring themes related to the human mind and imagination.

Organisers said the festival aimed to create a platform where psychology, creativity and emotional awareness intersect, encouraging participants to explore the human mind through art, science and storytelling.

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