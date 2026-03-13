Fake Ranks To Identity Mix-Ups: UPSC Civil Services 2025 Results Shrouded By Controversies

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 results have caused a lot of confusion and controversy on social media.

Several cases of alleged misinformation and false claims regarding the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025 have surfaced in various states, raising concerns about how easily misinformation spreads after the results are announced.

Several cases, ranging from fake rank celebrations to identity confusion and social media allegations, have recently gained attention, sparking widespread debate online.

Aastha Jain EWS Fraud

Aastha Jain, who secured All India Rank 9 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, faced fraud allegations after switching from the General category to the EWS category.

Some social media users claimed that she had previously passed the exam in the General Category and then used the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in a subsequent attempt. According to various media reports, she received an All India Rank (AIR) of 131 in the UPSC 2023 and was assigned to the Indian Police Service (IPS) under the EWS Category. Jain qualified for the UPSC 2024 examination with AIR 186 and was assigned the IPS in the General (UR) category. Later, in the UPSC 2025 examination, the candidate improved significantly by scoring AIR 9 and was assigned to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) under the EWS category.

However, several reports describe her humble background, stating that she is the daughter of a small shopkeeper from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, and that she has significantly improved her rank over multiple attempts. Many social media users have questioned how Aastha is changing categories from EWS to general and from General to EWS

As of now, no official clarification has been issued by either Aastha Jain or the UPSC regarding the allegations circulating on social media.

Bihar Man’s UPSC Rank 440 Claim Exposed

A man from Bihar allegedly falsely claimed he secured Rank 440 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, triggering celebrations in his village. Verification of the official merit list later revealed the rank belonged to another candidate from Karnataka’s Chikballapur. After the discrepancy was discovered, police reportedly summoned Ranjeet Yadav to the station and asked him to bring documents like his Aadhaar card and UPSC admit card for verification.

According to reports, after receiving the police call, he allegedly turned off his phone and fled the village. Since the controversy broke, his family has reportedly avoided interacting with the media. Former MLA Vijay Samrat later removed photos and posts on social media that showed him honoring Ranjeet.

Peon’s Daughter Becomes IAS’ Claim From Bulandshahr Turns False; Rank 113 Belongs To Haryana’s Shikha

A viral claim that a peon’s daughter named Shikha Gautam from Bulandshahr secured Rank 113 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 has been proven false. The controversy began after Shikha Gautam from Bulandshahr claimed that she had secured Rank 113 in the UPSC exam. Following the claim, there were celebrations in her neighborhood.

Further investigation revealed that Shikha Seharawat of Rohtak, Haryana, was the candidate who truly achieved Rank 113 and works as a Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) in Sampla, Rohtak. As per the interview given to the media, Shikha Gautam was thrilled to see the name "Shikha" in the UPSC merit list but neglected to look at the roll number that was listed next to it. She had not even passed the major examination stage, according to an administrative investigation.

Two Candidates Named Akanksha Singh Claim AIR 301

The UPSC CSE 2025 results also sparked an online debate between two candidates named Akanksha Singh, the daughter of Ranjeet Singh and Akansha Singh, the Brahmeshwar Mukhiya's granddaughter, both of whom claimed to have Rank 301. According to the official results list, Roll Number 0856794 was ranked 301.

आकांक्षा सिंह जिन्होंने UPSC CSE2025 में 301 रैंक हासिल की है आइए समझते हैं उनके डॉक्यूमेंट की डीटेल



> किसी भी कैंडिडेट का E-Summon कार्ड उनके पर्सनालिटी टेस्ट के लिए होता है।

The controversy erupted after users claimed that the admit card shared by Brahmeshwar Mukhiya's granddaughter displayed a different roll number when scanned. Some posts claimed that the admit card shared online had a different roll number when the QR code was scanned, casting doubt on its authenticity. Akanksha Singh, the daughter of Ranjeet Singh, a doctor from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, publicly clarified that she was the correct Rank 301 holder, sharing documents and explaining that misinformation was spreading online.

What did UPSC say?

UPSC has so far only released a clarification regarding one case of AIR 301 whereby it stated that Akanksha Singh of Ghazipur is the official rank 301 holder in the 2025 civil service exam.

In another case, as per various media reports, the actual Rank 113 holder named Shikha Seharawat of Rohtak, Haryana, reportedly sent an email to UPSC after the reports went viral, asking for clarity and an investigation into the issue. UPSC then requested that the Bulandshahr district administration investigate, and then the clarification came that Shikha Seharawat of Rohtak, Haryana, was the candidate who truly achieved Rank 113.

Speaking to The Tribune, Shikha Seharawat of Rohtak, Haryana, said that, "I have already sent an email to the UPSC along with my admit cards and links to the social media posts, urging it to issue a clarification so that the confusion among people can be cleared. However, I have not yet received any response from the UPSC,” she said.

As of now, no other clarifications have been given by the UPSC in other cases.

What did netizens say?

The controversies surrounding the UPSC CSE 2025 results have prompted strong reactions from social media users, with many questioning why the Union Public Service Commission has not issued detailed clarifications on all of the cases that have emerged online.

Others noted that the lack of immediate clarifications in numerous cases allowed speculation to spread online, causing confusion among aspirants and the general public.

At the same time, some users urged people to double-check roll numbers and information against the official UPSC merit list before sharing celebratory posts or claims on social media.