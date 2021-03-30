MIDC server gets hacked; impacts applications, database servers hosted at Mumbai headquarters

The server of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation was hacked recently. The ransomware ‘SYNack’ impacted the applications and database servers hosted at the MIDC headquarters in Mumbai by encrypting the data stored in these servers.

The malware also infected some desktop PCs across different office locations of the MIDC. The attackers had attached a ransom note giving details of the attack and the steps needed to be taken to approach them for decryption of data. However, no amount was directly mentioned in the ransom note, a statement issued by the MIDC stated.

The MIDC approached the police after which the Cyber Crime Police initiated their probe into the hacking incident," joint commissioner of police, crime, Milind Bharambe confirmed to the FPJ.