Navi Mumbai: Major fire breaks out in Rabale MIDC

A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Rabale MIDC on Tuesday evening. Eight fire engines from Rabale MIDC, Airoli and Vashi fire stations have been pressed to douse the fire.
According to the MIDC fire station, the fire broke out at the industrial unit located at W-46 in Rabale MIDC around 5.35 pm which later spread to the adjoining industrial unit. An official said that the fire is under control and fire fighting is going. No one reported injured in the fire so far.
The industrial unit reportedly produces chemical.
