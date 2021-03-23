Watch: MIDC’s P Anbalagan, Economist Ajit Ranade and Blue Star’s B Thiagarajan to speak at ‘Transformation of Maharashtra’ session

About the panelists:

P Anbalagan

Before joining MIDC as the CEO, P Anbalagan was the member secretary and CEO of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). This is his second stint with MIDC. Previously, he was appointed as joint CEO of MIDC from 2011 to 2015.

He has also served as the CEO Zilla Parishad, Nandurbar and as Collector and District Magistrate, Ahmednagar.

He is a veterinarian who holds a M.Tech and PhD in Civil and Environmental Technology, Pune University,

Ajit Ranade

Ajit Ranade serves as Group Executive President and Chief Economist with Aditya Birla Group.

Prior to joining Aditya Birla Group, he served as chief economist at ABN AMRO Bank. He was also director on board of Hindalco Almex Aerospace Limited, a joint venture company of Hindalco and Almex Inc.

He was an independent director of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd as well. He is also a columnist with various publications and has authored several books. He has served in several committees of the Reserve Bank of India.

B Thiagarajan

B Thiagarajan has been with Blue Star for over two decades. He joined the company to manage Marketing Support Services and Customer Service functions in 1998. He has held various positions in the company. He has over three decades of experience, having worked for L&T, BPL and Voltas prior to joining Blue Star.

He plays an active role in the affairs of various industry forums, and is currently President of the Refrigeration and Airconditioning Manufacturers’ Association (RAMA).