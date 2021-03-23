Watch: MIDC’s P Anbalagan, Economist Ajit Ranade and Blue Star’s B Thiagarajan to speak at ‘Transformation of Maharashtra’ session

Maharashtra has been one of the most liked investment destinations in the country -- be it foreign investors or domestic investors. To discuss the growth prospect of the state; the new policies and initiatives by the state; and ways to attract more investments, The Free Press Journal in association with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is organising a webinar titled ‘Transformation of Maharashtra -- Industry Revitalised’ on March 24.
The panelists for the session are: P Anbalagan, CEO, MIDC; Ajit Ranade, Group Executive President and Chief Economist, Aditya Birla Group; B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star.
The panel discussion will be live on Youtube channel of Free Press Journal. You can post questions from 1 pm onwards on March 24 when the session is live.
About the panelists:
P Anbalagan
Before joining MIDC as the CEO, P Anbalagan was the member secretary and CEO of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). This is his second stint with MIDC. Previously, he was appointed as joint CEO of MIDC from 2011 to 2015.
He has also served as the CEO Zilla Parishad, Nandurbar and as Collector and District Magistrate, Ahmednagar.
He is a veterinarian who holds a M.Tech and PhD in Civil and Environmental Technology, Pune University,
Ajit Ranade
Ajit Ranade serves as Group Executive President and Chief Economist with Aditya Birla Group.
Prior to joining Aditya Birla Group, he served as chief economist at ABN AMRO Bank. He was also director on board of Hindalco Almex Aerospace Limited, a joint venture company of Hindalco and Almex Inc.
He was an independent director of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd as well. He is also a columnist with various publications and has authored several books. He has served in several committees of the Reserve Bank of India.
B Thiagarajan
B Thiagarajan has been with Blue Star for over two decades. He joined the company to manage Marketing Support Services and Customer Service functions in 1998. He has held various positions in the company. He has over three decades of experience, having worked for L&T, BPL and Voltas prior to joining Blue Star.
He plays an active role in the affairs of various industry forums, and is currently President of the Refrigeration and Airconditioning Manufacturers’ Association (RAMA).
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)