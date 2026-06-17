MIDC Police Arrest 2 Men, Including Employee Of Goldstar Jewellery Company, In ₹60.65 Lakh Fake Robbery Case In Mumbai | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: The MIDC Police have arrested two men, including an employee of Goldstar Jewellery Company, for allegedly conspiring to misappropriate jewellery worth ₹60.65 lakh by staging a fake robbery. The police have recovered the entire stolen property.

According to the police, the case came to light after Avinash Kadam, 26, an employee of the jewellery company, claimed that jewellery worth ₹60,65,656 entrusted to him for delivery had been stolen after he met with a motorcycle accident and fell unconscious on the road.

However, investigators found several inconsistencies in Kadam's account. Despite claiming to have suffered serious injuries, he had not sustained any significant harm in the alleged accident. Police also found that he had insisted on remaining admitted to hospital by exaggerating his medical condition, which raised suspicion.

During the investigation, police examined hundreds of CCTV footage clips from the area. The footage revealed a suspicious man loitering near the purported accident spot for a considerable period before the incident. The individual was identified as Manoj Jogdand, 41, and was subsequently detained.'

During interrogation, Kadam and Jogdand allegedly confessed to hatching a preplanned conspiracy to misappropriate the jewellery. The police said the two, who are friends, fabricated the accident and theft story in an attempt to illegally retain the valuables entrusted to Kadam.