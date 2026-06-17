Caught On Cam: Navi Mumbai Man Puts Society Cat Into Polythene Bag, Takes Away; Complaint Filed In Kharghar

Mumbai: A video that surfaced on the internet is gaining attention after a Kharghar resident on Wednesday raised serious about a society cat being abducted and taken away by another resident of a housing society.

The CCTV footage shared on social media by a user Aryan, shows the moment when a man is seen allegedly putting a cat into a polythene bag and discarding her at an unknown place. Aryan claimed that the man seen in the video, lives in flat no. 901 of the building.

It is not known whether the man harmed the cat or just abandoned it somewhere away from the complex.

Following the move, society members close to the abandoned cat filed a complaint against the perpetrator at Kharghar Police Station.

Taking to his Instagram account, the owner raised the concern, saying: “This is a warning and a demand for justice. Our beloved society cat, who was adored by every resident, was brutally taken by the man in flat 901.”

According to him, the entire society came forward to search for the cat, who was loved and adored by everyone, yet her whereabouts remain undisclosed.

Coming heavily down on the perpetrator, he said, “This cruelty will not go unanswered. We still don’t know where they threw her. I hope she returns. Karma is real. These people will face consequences for this.”

Concerns over animal cruelty

Meanwhile, animal cruelty, especially against street animals, remains a serious concern. Recently, actress Manjari Fadnis, known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Grand Masti, and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, among others, recently shared an emotional video in which she opened up about her housing society’s community dog, Mikey, who was allegedly "brutally killed."

The actor revealed that the dog was abandoned by his family and had been living in their society since 2019. She further explained that some members of the community had claimed that Mikey was sleeping in the basement when he was struck on the head with a stick or iron rod, leaving him disoriented.

She further alleged that he was then dragged to the staircase area and beaten repeatedly. Recalling the alleged brutality, Manjari said through tears, "They hit him so much that he was bleeding from his mouth and he pooed and he peed and he dirtied the place."

Disclaimer: Animal cruelty is a punishable offence. If you witness abuse or neglect of an animal, report it to the police, AWBI, or PETA India's emergency helpline at 98201 22602.