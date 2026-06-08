'Mikey Was Brutally Murdered': Actress Manjari Fadnnis Seeks Justice For Her Pet Dog, Breaks Down In Tears As She Recalls Horrific Ordeal- Watch VIDEO

'Mikey Was Brutally Murdered': Actress Manjari Fadnnis Seeks Justice For Her Pet Dog |

Actress and model Manjari Fadnnis took to Instagram in tears, alleging that her four-legged friend, Mikey, was "brutally murdered." While recording the emotional video, Manjari said, "I wish I never needed to make this video but I think it's really important." She went on to inform her followers that Mikey was a dog she had adopted after he was abandoned by his previous family.

Breaking down while recalling the incident, Manjari claimed that a person who knew what had happened to Mikey had come forward and shared details of the alleged attack. According to her, Mikey was sleeping quietly when he was struck with a stick or rod, which left him disoriented. She further alleged that he was then dragged to the staircase area and beaten repeatedly. Recalling the alleged brutality, Manjari said through tears, "They hit him more that he was bleeding from his mouth and he pooed and he peed and he dirtied the place."

The actress further claimed that Mikey was later placed in a gunny bag and thrown into a creek area while still half-alive. Expressing uncertainty about his fate, Manjari said, "We don't know whether he survived or not. We are trying to find his body."

Seeking justice for her pet, Manjari wrote, "Our Mikey was Brutally Murdered… & we are going to fight for him… This should never happen with ANY Dog Ever again in any Society anywhere! People should be SCARED to hurt an animal! We NEED Stronger laws against Animal Cruelty!"

The actress also thanked animal rights and welfare activist Xavier Santiago for supporting her in the fight for justice. She further expressed gratitude to members of her housing society who have stood by her during this difficult time.

Actor Rishina Kandhari also reacted to the post and penned a heartfelt comment. She wrote, "I am so so sorry my dear Manjari, this is so so painful to hear and watching you like this is really making me feel so so helpless. I HATE INDIAN LAWS FOR DOGS… i so wish ki kuch badal paata. Thanks."

At the time of writing, no official update regarding the accused, recovery of Mikey, or further police action has been made public. Manjari Fadnnis and animal welfare activists continue to seek justice and demand stricter laws against animal cruelty.

Disclaimer: Animal cruelty is a punishable offence. If you witness abuse or neglect of an animal, report it to the police, AWBI, or PETA India's emergency helpline at 98201 22602.