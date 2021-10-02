MHT CET 2021: Registration for re-exam commences on official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

The MHT CET re-exam application process has commenced by the state common entrance test cell on its official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who were unable to appear for the exam due to rains can register for it till October 3.

You can register for the exam online by following these steps

Step 1:Visit the official website of the state common entrance test cell - cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the designated registration link

Step 3: Enter your application Number

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Key in your credentials

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

As heavy rains lashed Maharashtra, last week, many people were unable to travel to their respective centres to appear for the MHT-CET exam.

In light of this, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant made an announcement on Twitter stating that the students who were unable to appear for entrance exams due to the rains will be given another chance to do so.

"As per the suggestion of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, CET examinations of MHCET and other courses will be re-taken for the students who could not appear for the exams due to the situation created due to torrential rains in the state," he tweeted in Marathi.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:14 PM IST