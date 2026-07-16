MHADA's Konkan Board To Launch Lottery For Upto 8,000 Homes Across MMR Next Month

MHADA's Konkan Board is preparing to launch a housing lottery offering up to 8,000 affordable homes across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 16: There is good news for homebuyers waiting for the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Konkan Board lottery.

The Konkan Board has begun preparations to launch the application process for its next housing lottery, aimed at helping thousands of people achieve home ownership.

According to Konkan Board Chief Officer Dr Vishal Rathod, the Board is working on a plan to launch a lottery for 7,000 to 8,000 homes within the next one-and-a-half to two months. These houses will be be located across four municipal corporation areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Lottery Preparations Underway

Along with MHADA's own housing projects, the lottery will also include around 3,000 homes developed by private builders. These units will be offered under the 20 per cent housing scheme and will be included in the lottery. At present, the Board is compiling details of completed housing units from various projects before finalising the lottery.

Homes offered through MHADA lotteries are generally priced 20 to 40 per cent lower than prevailing market rates, making them attractive to homebuyers.

The inclusion of private developers' homes in the Konkan Board lottery has further increased its popularity. Due to strong demand, MHADA typically receives more than 50 applications for every private project home included in the lottery.

Demand Driven By Growth

The Konkan Board covers areas of the MMR that include Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli and Vasai-Virar. Over the past few years, these regions have witnessed rapid urban development.

Major infrastructure projects such as Metro corridors and other connectivity projects have significantly boosted housing demand in these areas.

With property prices continuing to rise, purchasing a home has become increasingly difficult for many middle-class families. As a result, homebuyers have high expectations from the upcoming Konkan Board lottery, which offers homes at more affordable rates.

The continued expansion of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to limited land availability in Mumbai has also led to a surge in residential projects by private developers.

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Strong Response Last Year

Last year, the Konkan Board conducted two housing lotteries. The first lottery, offering 5,285 homes, received 1.16 lakh applications, while the second lottery for 2,030 homes attracted more than 24,000 applications.

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