MHADA Mumbai Board Lottery 2026: 75,366 Applications Received For 2,640 Flats; Draw Date To Be Announced After June 25

Strong demand for MHADA homes sees over 75,000 applications submitted for 2,640 residential units across Mumbai | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 1: The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received a decent response to its computerised lottery for the sale of 2,640 residential units. A total of 75,366 applications have been received, with an average of 28.54 applications per flat.

The Mumbai Board is completing preparations for the computerised lottery process. The date, time, and venue of the draw of applications will be announced after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), currently in force for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections of local self-government bodies, comes to an end.

The MCC is applicable until June 25, 2026. As per the Election Commission of India, the MCC remains in effect from the date of announcement of the election schedule until the entire election process is officially concluded. Accordingly, the lottery date will be declared after the MCC is lifted.

Application process draws strong response

A total of 2,640 flats, available through the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board and the Mumbai Buildings Repair and Reconstruction Board from various colonies, have been offered for sale.

These include newly constructed flats, flats received from developers under Development Control Regulations 33(5) and 33(7), and vacant flats from the marketing department whose waiting lists have lapsed.

An advertisement was published in various newspapers on March 30, 2026, with a deadline of May 28, 2026, for submission of applications. The overwhelming response received is attributed to factors such as reduced sale prices, amenities provided in select schemes, parking facilities, quality construction, prime locations, and prices below market value.

The draft list of eligible applicants will be published on MHADA’s official website on June 10, 2026, at 3:00 PM. Applicants may file online claims and objections until June 12, 2026, at 3:00 PM.

After scrutiny of the claims and objections received, the final list of accepted applicants for the lottery will be published on MHADA’s website on June 16, 2026, at 3:00 PM.

Flats offered across multiple Mumbai locations

On March 30, 2026, the Mumbai Board announced a computerised lottery for 2,640 flats across various income groups in housing projects, including Kannamwar Nagar-Vikhroli, Patra Chawl Siddharth Nagar-Goregaon, Old Magathane-Borivali, Gorai-Borivali, Subhash Nagar-Chembur, Gandhinagar-Bandra, Pantnagar-Ghatkopar, Girgaon, Wadala, Kopri-Powai, Mazgaon, Tunga-Powai, Lokmanya Nagar-Dadar, Pahadi Goregaon, and Antop Hill-Wadala.

The lottery includes 145 flats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 858 for the Lower Income Group (LIG), 798 for the Middle Income Group (MIG), and 839 for the Higher Income Group (HIG).

Additionally, for the convenience of citizens, the sale price of 1,221 flats under Scheme Nos. 538 and 539 at Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli (East), which are under-construction units, has been reduced by 7.5 per cent. Of these 1,221 flats, 610 have been made available exclusively for the Higher Income Group under new Scheme Nos. 538-A and 539-A.

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Price reduction boosts interest among HIG applicants

This decision has provided a significant opportunity for HIG applicants to own a modern, well-facilitated home at an affordable price and has received a positive response from applicants. Detailed information regarding the date, time, and venue of the computerised lottery will be announced on MHADA’s website in due course.

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