MHADA Mumbai Board Lottery 2026: 78,976 Applications Received For 2,640 Flats; Deadline Extended Until May 28

MHADA’s Mumbai housing lottery receives massive response as thousands apply for apartments across multiple city projects | FPJ

Mumbai, May 18: The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received 78,976 applications so far for the computerised lottery process being conducted for the sale of 2,640 apartments. Of these, 55,244 applicants have confirmed their participation by paying the earnest money deposit.

To enable more applicants to participate in the lottery process, the Board has extended the deadline for online application submission till 11.59 pm on May 28.

Additionally, out of the 1,221 apartments in the Kannamwar Nagar-Vikhroli (East) project included in the lottery, 610 apartments have now been made available exclusively for the Higher Income Group (HIG).

Apartment prices reduced in Kannamwar Nagar project

Out of the 2,640 apartments offered for sale under the lottery, prices of the 1,221 apartments in the Kannamwar Nagar project at Vikhroli (East) have been reduced by 7.5 per cent.

In the lottery announced in March 2026, the sale price of 240 apartments each under code numbers 538 and 538-A in Building No. 2 A and B, Pocket-2, Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli, Mumbai, has been reduced from Rs 1.34 crore to Rs 1.36 crore.

Similarly, under code numbers 539 and 539-A in Building No. 3 A, B and C, Pocket No. 2, Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli, the sale prices of 371 and 370 apartments respectively have been reduced from Rs 1.34 crore to Rs 1.37 crore, reflecting a 7.5 per cent reduction.

Further, each apartment holder in the project will be provided one parking space free of cost. The Board has appealed to the maximum number of eligible applicants to avail themselves of the opportunity.

Revised application schedule announced

As per the revised schedule announced by the Board, interested applicants can submit online applications till 11.59 pm on May 28, 2026. The earnest money deposit can be paid online till 11.59 pm on May 29, 2026. Applicants can also make payment through RTGS/NEFT till the close of banking hours on May 29, 2026.

Thereafter, the provisional list of applications received for the lottery will be published on June 10, 2026, at 3 pm on MHADA’s official website: MHADA

Claims and objections process detailed

Online claims and objections can be submitted from the time the provisional list is published till 3 pm on June 12, 2026. The final list of accepted applications will be published on MHADA’s website on June 16, 2026, at 3 pm.

The date, venue and time for the computerised draw of lots for the apartments will be announced later on the website.

On March 30, 2026, the Mumbai Board had announced a computerised lottery for the sale of 2,640 apartments across various income groups in housing projects located at Kannamwar Nagar-Vikhroli, Patra Chawl Siddharth Nagar-Goregaon, Old Magathane-Borivali, Gorai-Borivali, Subhash Nagar-Chembur, Gandhinagar-Bandra, Pant Nagar-Ghatkopar, Girgaon, Wadala, Kopri-Powai, Mazgaon, Tunga Powai, Lokmanya Nagar-Dadar, Pahadi Goregaon and Antop Hill-Wadala.

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Income group-wise apartment distribution

Of the total apartments, 145 are reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 858 for the Lower Income Group (LIG), 798 for the Middle Income Group (MIG), and 839 for the Higher Income Group (HIG).

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