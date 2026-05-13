MHADA Mumbai Lottery 2026: 610 Vikhroli Flats Reserved For HIG; Application Deadline Extended Until May 28

MHADA housing projects in Vikhroli attract applicants after the Mumbai Board reserved 610 flats for the Higher Income Group category | Sourced

Mumbai, May 13: In a latest development, the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board of MHADA has decided to reserve 610 tenements out of the 1,221 tenements in the Kannamwar Nagar–Vikhroli (East) project, included in the computerised lottery for the sale of 2,640 tenements for the Higher Income Group (HIG).

In order to enable maximum participation of citizens in the lottery process, the Board has also extended the deadline for online registration and application submission till 11:59 p.m. on May 28.

The Board had earlier reduced the sale prices of 1,221 tenements under Code Nos. 538 and 539 in the Kannamwar Nagar–Vikhroli (East) project by 7.5 per cent.

As per the latest decision, out of these 1,221 tenements, 610 tenements have now been made available exclusively for the Higher Income Group under new Code Nos. 538-A and 539-A. The computerised lottery system will be updated with these changes from 12 noon on May 14, 2026.

Additionally, one parking space will be provided free of cost to each allottee in this project. The extension has been granted to ensure that more interested applicants can avail themselves of this opportunity.

Revised schedule for lottery process announced

As per the revised schedule announced by the Mumbai Board, interested applicants may submit online applications till 11:59 p.m. on May 28 and make online payment of the earnest money deposit till 11:59 p.m. on May 29. Applicants may also make payment of the earnest money deposit through RTGS/NEFT till the working hours of the concerned bank on May 29.

Thereafter, the provisional list of applications received for the lottery will be published on the website MHADA Housing Portal at 3:00 p.m. on June 10, 2026. Online claims and objections may be submitted till 3:00 p.m. on June 12, 2026.

The final list of accepted applications will be published on MHADA’s website at 3:00 p.m. on June 16, 2026. The date, venue, and time of the computerised draw for the sale of tenements will be announced later on the website.

On March 30, 2026, the Mumbai Board had announced a computerised lottery for the sale of 2,640 tenements across various income groups in housing projects located at Kannamwar Nagar–Vikhroli, Patrachawl Siddharth Nagar–Goregaon, Old Magathane–Borivali, Gorai–Borivali, Subhash Nagar–Chembur, Gandhinagar–Bandra, Pant Nagar–Ghatkopar, Girgaon, Wadala, Kopri–Powai, Mazgaon, Tunga Powai, Lokmanya Nagar–Dadar, Pahadi Goregaon, Antop Hill–Wadala, and other locations in Mumbai.

Out of these, 145 tenements are available for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 858 for the Lower Income Group (LIG), 798 for the Middle Income Group (MIG), and 839 for the Higher Income Group (HIG).

Prices reduced for Kannamwar Nagar tenements

The Mumbai Board has reduced the prices of the 1,221 tenements in the Kannamwar Nagar project at Vikhroli (East) by 7.5 per cent. Under the lottery announced in March 2026, the sale prices of 240 tenements each in Building No. 2 A and B, Pocket-2, Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli, Mumbai, under Code Nos. 538 and 538-A, have been reduced from Rs 1,34,66,434 to Rs 1,36,88,143.

Similarly, the sale prices of 371 and 370 tenements respectively in Building No. 3 A, B and C, Pocket No. 2, Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli, under Code Nos. 539 and 539-A, have been reduced to a range of Rs 1,34,81,821 to Rs 1,37,03,783, reflecting a 7.5 per cent reduction.

The Board has appealed to applicants to apply for the lottery only through MHADA’s official website and the IHLMS 2.0 Integrated MHADA Housing Lottery System mobile application.

The mobile app is available on both Android and iOS platforms through Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively under the name “IHLMS 2.0 Integrated MHADA Housing Lottery System.”

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The Board has also appealed to citizens that if any person or agent is found misleading or attempting fraud by offering inducements related to the lottery process, they should immediately inform MHADA’s Chief Vigilance and Security Officer or the Deputy Chief Officer (Marketing), Mumbai Board.

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