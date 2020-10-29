MHADA will appoint consultant to revamp transit camps in State

The MBRRB (Mumbai Building Repairs and Redevelopment Board), an undertaking of MHADA (Maharashtra housing and area Development Authority) has received approval from its Vice President to appoint PMC (project management consultant) to revamp transit camps on Thursday declared Vinod Ghosalkar, Chairman of MBRRB.

The board has a total of 58 transit camps, of which 20 have already been developed, and the remaining 38 transit camps will now be redeveloped. Through this revamp plan, about 10,000 new transit housing stock will be generated.

Ghosalkar informed, "PMC will prepare a feasibility report giving details about which transit camp should be taken up on priority basis for redevelopment. Those plots which are larger in size and will generate a good number of transit houses will be selected. The selected contractor has to provide 30 per cent additional transit houses from the project."

As per the amended plan, the new transit houses will be allotted first to dilapidated building residents and remaining for other purposes. "Earlier, there was no such consideration following which, the board today has only 25 reserve transit houses that too in Borivali and as per the pre-monsoon 2020 report there are 18 dangerous buildings. The houses were haphazardly distributed to private builders but now all this will stop," he stated.

Meanwhile, the board members have also decided that 4,000 transit houses of its ownership are with private builders in the name of undertaking redevelopment but no progressive work was undertaken, in such cases the work NOCs will be cancelled. These transit houses were given to builders between 2001 and 2015. In lieu of transit houses, builders pay a certain amount to MBRRB as rent. Interestingly, several builders have also pending dues amounting to Rs 90 crore.