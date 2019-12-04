Mhada urges Motilal Nagar locals to back project

Mumbai: To expedite the proposed redevelopment project of Motilal Nagar in Goregaon, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Mumbai Board's Chairman Madhu Chavan has appealed to residents for their cooperation. The authority, from Wednesday, will start social and topographical surveys.

In a bid to generate housing stock MHADA has proposed to undertake redevelopment of old houses (ground plus one structure) spread on 143 acres of land at Motilal Nagar.

For this it requires to undertake two surveys. PK Das and Associates has been appointed as project management consultant (PMC) to carry out the surveys. However, due to opposition from a few groups the project work is not gearing up, said MHADA officials.

Dattaram Jadhav, Vice President of Jan Kalyankari Samiti (residents association), stated that it's the first colony launched by the then Prime Minister late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru where houses were allocated under government scheme.

“Today, MHADA is claiming their ownership rights but in reality it does not have any claim on this land. We are planning to move Bombay High Court to bring stay orders.

By building 40-storied structures they will take away the open space. We won't allow this project if it continues to undertake the redevelopment with the intention of building lottery houses,” he started.

According to MHADA, they have requested residents to allow them to undertake the surveys. Currently, as per the available data with MHADA, a total of 3,700 original tenants will be given new and bigger houses while additional 40,000 houses will be built to be sold in a lottery draw later.

MHADA plans to develop a mini township on the 143 acres of land in Motilal Nagar which will include educational institutions, commercial shopping centres, hostels, hospitals etc. As per the initial plan, MHADA has proposed to provide 1,100-1,200 sqft of new houses to the original residents.

What's in it?

• Redevelopment plan on 143 acres of land parcel

• Number of tenants to be rehabilitated: 3,700

• Additional housing stock: 40,000

• Total project cost: Rs 30,000 cr