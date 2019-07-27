MHADA to train mill workers in Sindhudurg for lottery of houses

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will organise a one-day camp to inform the mill workers of the upcoming lottery draw for the 5,090 houses at Kudal in Sindhudurg on Sunday.

In the workshop, the mill workers, who had settled in the Sindhudurg region after the Mumbai mills were shut down, will be trained on how to apply for the lottery houses and verification of the documents required to be provided at the time of making an application for the lottery.

A MHADA official, requesting anonymity, remarked, “The mill workers must visit the MHADA Mumbai headquarters if they fail to apply properly during the lottery.

It may lead to exhausting their chance of winning the lottery houses. Therefore, to avoid the last-minute confusion and rush, the workshop has been arranged.”

Houses for the mill workers are located in Srinivas mill and Bombay Dyeing mill. The MHADA has announced that the lottery for 5,090 houses will be declared before August 15.