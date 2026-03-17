MHADA To Launch Mumbai Lottery With 2,500 Homes In Prime Locations Like Andheri, Juhu & Powai After 10 Days

MHADA Set To Roll Out 2,500 Mumbai Homes Across Prime Locations Including Juhu, Andheri & Powai After 10 Days |

Mumbai, March 17: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority is preparing to roll out its annual housing lottery in the city, with around 2,500 homes expected to be offered across various locations in after 10 days.

According to Hindustan Times, officials confirmed that the announcement is likely within the next ten days, marking the return of one of the most anticipated affordable housing schemes in Mumbai.

Homes for all income groups across the city

According to Milind Borikar, CEO of MHADA’s Mumbai Board, the upcoming lottery will cater to buyers across income segments. The apartments will be distributed among economically weaker sections, lower income groups, middle income groups, and high income groups.

Under the eligibility criteria, families earning up to Rs 6 lakh annually fall under the EWS category, while those earning between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh qualify for LIG. Applicants with incomes between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 12 lakh can apply under MIG, while those earning above Rs 12 lakh fall into the HIG category.

The homes are expected to be spread across different parts of Mumbai, offering a mix of options for buyers.

What makes the MHADA lottery significant

The MHADA lottery is a government-run system that allocates homes through a computerised draw, ensuring a transparent process. Conducted annually across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, and Nagpur, it remains a key route for affordable housing in the state.

Notably, the Mumbai lottery was not conducted in 2025, increasing anticipation around this year’s announcement.

Previous lottery saw strong demand

In 2024, MHADA offered over 2,000 homes in Mumbai, with prices ranging from Rs 29 lakh to Rs 6.82 crore. Properties were located in areas such as Andheri, Juhu, Goregaon, Tardeo, Powai, and Vikhroli.

The highest priced unit was a spacious apartment in Tardeo valued at Rs 6.82 crore.

Since its establishment in 1977, MHADA has constructed over 5.27 lakh homes across Maharashtra, continuing to play a central role in addressing the state’s housing needs.