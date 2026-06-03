MHADA To Hand Over 537 Rehab Homes At Naigaon BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project From June 5

Eligible Naigaon BDD chawl residents prepare to take possession of newly built 2-BHK rehabilitation apartments under MHADA's redevelopment programme | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 3: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will begin handing over 537 rehabilitation tenements to eligible residents of the Naigaon BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project from June 5, marking another major milestone in one of Asia’s largest urban renewal initiatives.

The rehabilitation flats are located in Towers 1, 2 and 3 of Rehabilitation Building No. 1, which recently received the Occupancy Certificate. The allotment process will be conducted at the MHADA Project Office on the ground floor of Tower No. 5 at Naigaon-Dadar.

Implemented by MHADA through its Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board, the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project is among the Maharashtra government's flagship housing initiatives aimed at providing modern homes and improved living conditions to long-time chawl residents.

Allotment process and eligibility

With the completion of the three towers, 537 eligible families will now be allotted possession of their new homes. MHADA said allotment letters will be distributed on working days between 11 am and 6 pm, excluding public holidays.

Beneficiaries have been asked to remain personally present with the required documents, including rehabilitation agreements, Aadhaar and PAN card copies, a notarised undertaking from transit camp residents, passport-size photographs and a family photograph.

According to MHADA, the distribution process will be carried out in the sequence of Tower Nos. 2, 1 and 3. The detailed schedule will be displayed at the distribution centre.

The Naigaon BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project, now known as the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar BDD Complex, is designed to transform the living conditions of thousands of families residing in century-old chawls. The project comprises 20 rehabilitation towers across two rehabilitation buildings.

Previous handovers and project scale

Earlier this year, on March 16, 2026, MHADA handed over 864 rehabilitation tenements in five completed towers to beneficiaries in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

Spread across 6.45 hectares, the Naigaon redevelopment project currently covers 42 existing chawls housing 3,344 residential and non-residential tenants. The redevelopment is being implemented in two phases and will replace ageing structures with 23-storey rehabilitation towers equipped with modern housing and community infrastructure.

Residents have been offered either transit accommodation or rental compensation during the redevelopment period. Both residential and non-residential occupants are receiving advance rent assistance of Rs 25,000 per month for eleven months.

Modern housing and infrastructure

Under the rehabilitation scheme, eligible residents who previously lived in compact 160 sq ft chawl units are being provided free-of-cost ownership flats measuring 500 sq ft carpet area in a 2-BHK configuration. The apartments feature vitrified flooring, aluminium-framed windows, granite kitchen platforms, branded plumbing fixtures and fire-safety systems.

The new towers have been constructed using earthquake-resistant technology and include passenger and fire lifts, CCTV surveillance on every floor, spacious staircases, stilt parking and three-level basement parking facilities.

MHADA said the township will also include a school building, welfare centre, sewage treatment plant, solar energy systems and rainwater harvesting infrastructure. The authority will maintain common amenities and facilities in the rehabilitated buildings for a period of 12 years.

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BDD redevelopment programme across Mumbai

The larger BDD Chawl Redevelopment Programme spans around 86 acres across Naigaon, Worli and N.M. Joshi Marg-Parel, covering approximately 207 chawls and benefiting 15,593 residents.

The Worli project will rehabilitate 9,689 residents through 34 rehabilitation towers, while the N.M. Joshi Marg-Parel project comprises 14 rehabilitation buildings for 2,560 residential and non-residential occupants.

At Naigaon, 20 rehabilitation towers are being developed for 3,344 occupants as part of the creation of a modern and sustainable urban neighbourhood.

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