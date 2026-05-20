MHADA Receives Response From Leading Developers For Cluster Redevelopment Projects At Adarsh Nagar Worli, Bandra Reclamation & SVP Nagar In Andheri West

MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: The technical bids for appointing the Construction and Development Agencies (C&DA) for the cluster redevelopment projects at Adarsh Nagar-Worli, Bandra Reclamation and SVP Nagar, Andheri (West), undertaken by the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), were opened on May 20 as per the scheduled timeline. It received strong response from leading developers.

The Mumbai Board of MHADA had floated tenders on April 8, 2026 for appointment ofC&DA for three major cluster redevelopment projects in Mumbai Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar at Andheri West (73.89 acres), Bandra Reclamation at Bandra (98.27 acres) and Adarsh Nagar at Worli (34.33 acres). The last date for submission of bids was May 18, 2026.

For the Adarsh Nagar-Worli project, technical bids have been submitted by Adani Properties Private Limited, Lodha Developers Limited and JSW Realty & Infrastructure Private Limited.

For the Bandra Reclamation project, participation has been received from Lodha Developers Limited, Adani Properties Private Limited and JSW Realty & Infrastructure Private Limited.

Similarly, for the SVP Nagar, Andheri (West) project, bids have been submitted by Reliance 4IR Realty Development Limited, Adani Properties Private Limited and Hanura Realty Private Limited.

All the technical bids received will now undergo detailed scrutiny by MHADA based on the developers’ past experience, financial capability and other eligibility criteria. Upon completion of the technical evaluation process, the financial bids of qualified bidders will be opened and the developer offering the most competitive proposal will be selected, as per MHADA.

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Under all three projects, provisions have been made for rent compensation during transit period and corpus funds for maintenance for eligible residents. The primary objective of these projects is to significantly improve the quality of life of residents through world-class amenities, modern infrastructure and planned urban development.

At present, MHADA has undertaken 11 major redevelopment projects under the C&DA system covering nearly 925 acres across Mumbai. These projects are expected to improve the living standards of approximately 80,747 residents. Thousands of families residing in ageing colonies constructed decades ago will receive an opportunity to move into safe, spacious and modern homes equipped with advanced amenities.

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