Western Railway Moves Toward Rehabilitation Of Nearly 100 Eligible Gareeb Nagar Slum Families After Demolition Drive In Bandra East

Mumbai: After days of tension and demolition at Bandra East’s Gareeb Nagar, officials have said that nearly 100 eligible slum families living on Western Railway land are likely to be rehabilitated within the next four months. The assurance comes after Western Railway recently wrote to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), seeking action on the rehabilitation proposal.

The development has brought partial relief to residents who have been living under fear and uncertainty since the anti-encroachment drive began near Bandra station. Around 500 hutments exist in the settlement, but railway authorities have identified only about 100 families as eligible for rehabilitation after a survey conducted in 2021 with the help of MMRDA and NGOs.

Officials said no eligible structure would be demolished before alternative accommodation is provided. MMRDA is now preparing a proposal on available housing stock across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which will be sent to Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee for approval. Once cleared, the rehabilitation process is expected to begin. Authorities said the cost will be shared equally by Western Railway and the state government through MMRDA.

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However, anger and confusion continue among many residents who claim they were unfairly excluded from the survey. Several locals alleged that the eligibility process lacked transparency and that many genuine families were declared ineligible without proper verification.

Fortyeight year old resident Salim Khan said his family has lived in Gareeb Nagar for decades, yet they still do not know why their home was excluded. “My mother is sick, my children missed their exams, and now our house is being demolished before our eyes,” he said. Another resident, 32-year-old Shabana Shaikh, said the demolition has left her family homeless. “I spent my childhood here. Now we have nowhere to go. Even our pet cat was terrified during the demolition,” she said.

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