25-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Bike Hits Illegally Parked Container On Mumbai-Goa Highway | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his bike rammed into a negligently parked container on the Mumbai-Goa Highway near the JSW Cement Plant at Irwadi Phata in Pen taluka of Raigad district late on Tuesday night. The Pen Police Station has registered a case against an unidentified container driver and launched a search for the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Siddhesh Kailas Koli, a resident of Ramwadi in Pen taluka. According to police, the accident took place between 11.30 pm and 11.45 pm on May 20 when Koli was returning home from Panvel on his Honda SP motorcycle after work.

Police said the unidentified container driver had allegedly parked the heavy vehicle negligently on the road, causing obstruction to traffic near the JSW Cement Plant at Irwadi Phata on the Mumbai-Goa lane. Koli’s motorcycle crashed into the parked container, causing severe head and multiple grievous injuries, which proved fatal.

Also Watch:

Based on a complaint lodged by Ganraj Gajanan Koli, under Sections 285, 106(1), and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Section 135 of the Motor Vehicles Act against the unknown container driver.

“The container was allegedly parked in a dangerous manner on the highway, leading to the fatal accident. Efforts are underway to trace the driver and vehicle involved,” a police officer from Pen Police Station said.

The investigation is being carried out by PSI Navarkhede of the Pen police.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/