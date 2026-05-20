Mumbai Convention Charts Three-Year Roadmap For Sindhi Community Growth & Culture |

Mumbai: Sindhi speakers and community leaders from across India gathered in Mumbai last week to discuss a comprehensive roadmap for community development, cultural preservation and organisational expansion over the next three years.

The three-day convention, organised by the Vishwa Sindhi Hindu Foundation of Associations (VSHFA) at Bandra, brought together Members of Parliament, legislators, cultural figures, advisors and prominent members of the Sindhi community from different parts of the country.

Addressing the delegates, Madhya Pradesh MP Shankar Lalwani announced that the Department of Culture had approved global representation opportunities for Sindhi artists and cultural performances. He also informed participants that the Sindhi language had been incorporated into the Lok Sabha’s auto-translation system, a move viewed by delegates as an important step towards wider linguistic recognition.

Discussions during the meeting centred on strengthening the Sindhi community through policy advocacy, cultural initiatives and organisational reforms. Community leader Rajaram Bhagwani presented 26 resolutions intended to guide the foundation’s future activities and strategic direction.

Another VSHFA member, Manohar Mamtani, highlighted concerns relating to census representation and the extension of minority benefits to Sindhis.

The gathering also included the 36th General Body Meeting of the VSHFA, said General Secretary Dr Raju Manwani. He said the primary objective of the convention was to renew focus on the advancement of the Sindhi community while safeguarding its language, traditions and cultural heritage.

Manwani presented the secretary’s report covering activities covering the period from December 2023 to May 2026. The report highlighted meetings held with senior national leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Om Birla, regarding the objectives and initiatives of the foundation.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Woman Murdered For Gold Jewellery, Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours

Also Watch:

Among the prominent attendees were Vasudev Devnani, legislators Ashok Rohani and Kumar Ailani, former Gujarat minister Nirmala Wadhwani, and celebrities Jackie Shroff, Remo D'Souza, Palak Muchhal and Mithoon.

Key Highlights

• Three-day VSHFA convention held in Mumbai

• Sindhi added to Lok Sabha auto-translation system

• 26 resolutions proposed for community development

• Celebrities, MPs and MLAs attended the gathering

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/