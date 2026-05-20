Navi Mumbai Woman Murdered For Gold Jewellery, Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours

Two Minor Girls Sexually Assaulted At Dadar And Kurla Stations; GRP Arrests Both Accused Under POCSO | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The murder case of a 66-year-old woman, whose body was found stuffed inside a sack in Navi Mumbai’s Turbhe Stores area, was solved within 24 hours with the arrest of a 38-year-old man who allegedly killed her to rob her gold jewellery and clear his debts, police said.

The accused, identified as Mobin Noor Mohammad Qureshi (38), was arrested by the Turbhe police following an intensive investigation involving CCTV analysis, technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs.

The deceased, Azarunnisa Abdul Wahid Khan (66), a resident of the K.K. Road area in Turbhe Stores, had left her home on the evening of May 18 to buy vegetables but failed to return. Her family later approached the Turbhe police station and lodged a missing complaint. While police teams were searching for her, her body was discovered stuffed in a sack around 3 am in Shivshakti Nagar.

Police formed two separate teams to investigate the murder. During the probe, officers examined CCTV footage from the locality and tracked down the suspect with the help of informers and traditional policing methods. Qureshi was detained for questioning and allegedly confessed to the crime during interrogation.

According to police, the accused was under severe financial stress and heavily burdened by debt. Investigators said he had been eyeing the gold ornaments worn by the victim and planned to rob her to raise money.

On the evening of the incident, Qureshi allegedly invited Azarunnisa Khan to his house on the pretext of offering her tea when she was returning after buying vegetables. Once inside, he allegedly attempted to forcibly snatch her jewellery. When the woman resisted and began shouting for help, the accused allegedly strangled her to death fearing he would be exposed.

Also Watch:

Police said Qureshi later stuffed the body into a sack in an attempt to destroy evidence and dumped it outside House No. 265 in Shivshakti Nagar under the cover of darkness before fleeing the area.

“The detection of the case within 24 hours was possible due to coordinated teamwork, CCTV analysis and prompt technical investigation,” a police officer said.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil along with Police Inspector Gajanan Kadam, Assistant Police Inspectors Sameer Chaskar, Wasim Shaikh, Reshma Momin, Shantibhushan Kamat, Dinesh Patil, Police Sub-Inspector Mahadeshwar and their team.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/