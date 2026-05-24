MHADA Mumbai Lottery: Applications Cross 82,000 Mark As Over 57,000 Buyers Confirm Participation Ahead Of May 28 Deadline

Homebuyers continued to show strong response to the MHADA Mumbai housing lottery ahead of the extended application deadline | AI Generated File Photo

Mumbai, May 23: The MHADA Mumbai Board lottery for 2,640 tenements has seen a surge in interest, with 82,929 applications received till 6 pm on Friday. Of these, 57,718 applicants have confirmed participation by paying the earnest money deposit (EMD), data released by the Board showed.

As per the latest update, this means there are currently around 31 applicants competing for every house offered in the lottery. Considering only confirmed applicants who have paid the EMD, there are around 22 serious applicants per house.

Deadline extended for applicants

To allow more homebuyers to apply, the deadline for the computerised lottery process has been extended till 11.59 pm on May 28. The process began on March 30.

Of the 2,640 apartments on offer across income groups, the largest chunk — 1,221 units — is in the Kannamwar Nagar project at Vikhroli (East), where MHADA has slashed prices by 7.5 per cent.

In Vikhroli, 240 apartments each under code numbers 538 and 538-A in Building No. 2 A and B, Pocket-2, have been reduced to a range of Rs 1.34 crore to Rs 1.36 crore. Another 371 and 370 apartments under code numbers 539 and 539-A in Building No. 3 A, B and C, Pocket No. 2, are now priced between Rs 1.34 crore and Rs 1.37 crore.

Vikhroli project sees major demand

The Vikhroli project has 610 apartments reserved exclusively for the Higher Income Group (HIG), with one free parking space for each allottee.

The remaining tenements are spread across Patra Chawl Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon, Old Magathane in Borivali, Gorai-Borivali, and Subhash Nagar in Chembur, among other locations.

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The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board, under MHADA, is conducting the lottery through a fully computerised process to ensure transparency. With five days left before the extended deadline, officials expect the application count to rise further.

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