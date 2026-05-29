MHADA Mumbai Housing Lottery Sees Massive Rush With Applications Nearing One Lakh

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Mumbai: The Mumbai Board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received a massive response to its 2026 Mumbai board housing lottery, with applications nearing the one lakh mark after the extended deadline ended.

According to the latest data released till 7 pm on May 29, MHADA received 97,613 applications for 2,640 tenements offered under the Mumbai Board lottery. Out of these, 72,438 applicants confirmed their participation by paying the earnest money deposit (EMD).

The latest figures indicate intense competition for the affordable housing scheme, with nearly 37 applicants competing for every flat offered by MHADA. Based on EMD-confirmed applications, there are around 27 serious contenders per tenement.

The response has risen sharply over the past week. On May 23, MHADA had recorded 82,929 applications and 57,718 EMD payments. The authority had subsequently extended the deadline for applications till May 28 to allow more homebuyers to participate in the fully computerised lottery process, which began on March 30.

Of the 2,640 homes on offer across various income groups, the largest share — 1,221 apartments — is located at the Kannamwar Nagar project in Vikhroli (East). MHADA had announced a 7.5% reduction in prices for these units to attract more buyers.

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The Vikhroli housing project also includes 610 apartments reserved for the Higher Income Group (HIG), with one free parking space allotted to each successful applicant.

The remaining homes are spread across several Mumbai locations, including Patra Chawl Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon, Old Magathane and Gorai in Borivali, and Subhash Nagar in Chembur.

MHADA officials said the transparent computerised lottery system has continued to receive strong public response, particularly from middle-income and first-time homebuyers seeking affordable housing options within Mumbai city.

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