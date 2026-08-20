MHADA Mumbai Board Opens Registration For 8 Amenity Plots Under First Come, First Served Scheme

MHADA has invited online applications for eight amenity plots across its Mumbai colonies under a three-phase FCFS allotment process | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has opened online registration for the allotment of eight amenity plots in Mumbai on a First Come, First Served (FCFS) basis.

The plots are located in MHADA colonies in Malad-Malvani, Tagore Nagar-Vikhroli, Kannamwar Nagar-Vikhroli, Gorai and Akurli. The online registration process began on August 20.

Three-Phase Allotment Process

The allotment process will be conducted in three phases, with plots left unallotted in one phase being carried forward to the subsequent phase along with any newly included plots.

The booking process for the first phase will start at 11 am on August 25, 2026. Applicants can submit their online applications and required documents until 5.30 pm on September 5.

MHADA will publish the list of eligible and ineligible applicants at 5 pm on September 15.

Plots that remain unallotted after the first phase, along with newly added plots, will be offered in the second phase.

Second Phase Begins September 20

The second phase will begin at 11 am on September 20, with applications accepted until 5.30 pm on September 30. The list of eligible and ineligible applicants will be published at 5 pm on October 10.

Any plots remaining after the second phase, along with newly included plots, will be offered in the third phase.

Third Phase To Begin October 15

The third phase will commence at 11 am on October 15, while the deadline for applications will be 5.30 pm on October 25. The final list of eligible and ineligible applicants will be released at 5 pm on November 5.

Applicants will have to upload the prescribed documents while submitting their applications online and pay the applicable Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).

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Documents Required For Application

MHADA has advised applicants to go through the information booklet, eligibility conditions, terms and conditions and list of required documents before applying. Original copies of documents uploaded online will have to be submitted to the Board wherever required.

Applicants can register through MHADA's online portal at the MHADA Mumbai Board FCFS Plot portal.

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