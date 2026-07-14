MHADA Launches Statewide Tree Plantation Drive On July 14 With Target Of One Lakh Trees During Van Mahotsav 2026 | AI

Mumbai: In a major push towards urban environmental conservation, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has launched a statewide tree plantation and conservation campaign with a target of planting one lakh trees across Maharashtra during this year's Van Mahotsav.

Miyawaki Forests and Implementation

The initiative, aimed at tackling the growing impact of rapid urbanisation, climate change, pollution and rising temperatures, will be implemented through MHADA's regional housing boards across the state. The authority also plans to develop dense urban forests using the Miyawaki method on suitable land parcels within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region that are not earmarked for future construction.

The campaign was inaugurated at MHADA headquarters in Bandra (East), where Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal planted 30 Golden Shower (Bahava) trees, each around three-and-a-half years old, in collaboration with the Panchamahabhute Foundation. On the occasion, MHADA also launched its Jal Seva Initiative, installing water bowls and feeding stations for birds and animals at four locations within the headquarters campus.

Environmental Benefits of Bahava Trees

Speaking at the event, Jaiswal said the plantation of Bahava trees would help create natural habitats for birds, bees, butterflies and other pollinators. He said the trees planted at the headquarters are expected to absorb more than 3,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide annually while generating nearly 15,000 kilograms of oxygen, expressing confidence that the campus would evolve into the "green lungs" of the Bandra area.

The plantation drive has already begun across MHADA's regional boards. The Nashik Board has planted 10,000 trees at the Nashik Road Artillery Centre and plans additional plantations across housing projects in the district. The Konkan Board has planted around 4,000 trees at housing projects in Taliye, Khoni, Shirdhon, Bhandarli, Gotheghar, Kohoj Kunthavali and Bhiwandi.

Regional Board Achievements

The Pune Board has so far planted approximately 3,000 trees across projects in Kondhwa, Bibwewadi, Lohegaon, Daund, Dive, Nirgudsar, Dahitane in Solapur district and Kagal in Kolhapur district. The Nagpur Board has planted around 1,000 trees at Waddhamna and MHADA City housing projects, while the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Board has begun its campaign with 500 trees at the Nakshatrawadi housing project and plans to plant over 10,000 more in the coming week. The Mumbai Board has set a target of 4,000 trees and has already planted around 500.

MHADA said priority would be given to indigenous, environment-friendly and fruit-bearing tree species that are two to three years old and between five and six feet tall to improve survival rates and strengthen biodiversity.

Plantation Locations and Safety

The authority said it intends to undertake plantations across housing colonies, open plots, project sites and public spaces, while ensuring that the greenery does not interfere with future infrastructure projects or building safety.

As part of its long-term monitoring strategy, every tree planted under the campaign will be geo-tagged. MHADA is also considering entrusting maintenance responsibilities to non-governmental organisations, cooperative housing societies, resident welfare associations and community groups to improve survival and encourage public participation.

The authority said environmental conservation has become an integral part of its social responsibility initiatives. During last year's plantation campaign, nearly 1.5 lakh trees were planted across Maharashtra, of which around 80 per cent have survived. MHADA added that about 1.14 lakh trees have already been geo-tagged, enabling regular monitoring of their growth and maintenance.

Officials said the authority also plans to involve urban local bodies, gram panchayats, resident welfare associations, cooperative housing societies and environmental organisations in this year's campaign to expand green cover and promote community participation in creating healthier urban environments.

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