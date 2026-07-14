NCP Faces Internal Storm On July 14 As Legal Notice Challenges Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar's Appointment As National President

Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar | File Pic

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has found itself in the midst of a major internal controversy after a legal notice challenging the appointment of National President Sunetra Pawar triggered sharp reactions from senior party leaders. The development has exposed apparent differences within the party following the death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Notice Issued by National Secretary

The notice was issued by NCP National Secretary Sachchidanand Singh, who questioned the validity of Sunetra Pawar’s elevation as the party’s national president. Responding to the controversy, Maharashtra NCP President and MP Sunil Tatkare dismissed the allegations, asserting that the appointment was carried out strictly in accordance with the party constitution, legal provisions, and established procedures.

Tatkare said the National Executive Committee meeting that approved Sunetra Pawar’s appointment was convened as per party rules and that the election process was legally valid. He described the claims made in the notice as baseless and announced that the party’s core committee would soon meet to examine the issue. He added that legal experts would be consulted before deciding whether disciplinary or other action should be initiated against those responsible for issuing the notice.

Working President Denies Rift

NCP National Working President informed the media "There is no rift in the party. All senior party leaders meet with Sunetra Pawar to discuss political issues. The letter written by Sachchidanand Singh carries no weight. Any issue should be resolved amicably in the interest of the party."

Meanwhile, NCP Party General Secretary Brijmohan Shrivastava acknowledged that Singh had repeatedly raised concerns regarding the matter. While clarifying that there was no opposition to Sunetra Pawar’s leadership, Shrivastava stressed that the notice deserved a formal discussion involving Sunetra Pawar and senior leader Praful Patel. He said the party should respond positively to the concerns while ensuring that no step is taken that could harm the organisation. Shrivastava also admitted that communication within the party had weakened after Ajit Pawar’s death, leading to dissatisfaction among office-bearers and affecting efforts to strengthen the organisation.

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