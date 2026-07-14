Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Anti-Encroachment Drive In Kharghar, Clears Illegal Structures From Footpaths

Panvel Municipal Corporation carried out a special anti-encroachment drive in Kharghar to clear footpaths and improve public safety | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, July 14, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday launched a special anti-encroachment drive in Kharghar, removing illegal structures and businesses from footpaths and public spaces to improve pedestrian safety and ease traffic movement.

The operation was carried out by the civic body's Encroachment Department under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

During the drive, civic teams used a JCB excavator to clear unauthorised nurseries, handcarts, tempos, roadside stalls and other illegal commercial establishments occupying public land and footpaths.

Drive To Clear Public Spaces

According to PMC officials, the action was aimed at restoring footpaths for pedestrians, ensuring smooth vehicular movement and enabling citizens to use public spaces safely and without obstruction.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale, Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke, Assistant Commissioner and Kharghar Ward Officer Dr Rupali Mane, and In-charge Superintendent Jitu Madhvi supervised the operation.

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The civic body appealed to citizens and vendors not to encroach upon public spaces and to cooperate with the administration by adhering to municipal rules and regulations..

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