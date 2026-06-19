Panvel Municipal Corporation Removes Illegal Encroachments In Kalamboli During Anti-Encroachment Drive

PMC officials remove unauthorised structures and roadside encroachments during a demolition drive in Kalamboli | File Photo

Panvel, June 19: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday carried out a demolition drive against illegal encroachments, including unauthorised huts, roadside stalls and hawkers, in the Kalamboli area as part of its ongoing efforts to keep public spaces free of obstructions. The action was undertaken on June 19.

Encroachments cleared in Kalamboli

The encroachment removal drive was conducted under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale and Deputy Commissioner Nanasaheb Kamathe.

Officials removed illegal structures and obstructions from several locations, including the area around D-Mart, the Kalamboli bus depot, and Sectors 14, 17 and 20.

Civic authorities said the operation was aimed at clearing roads and public spaces to ensure smooth traffic movement and improve convenience for residents.

Officials oversee enforcement drive

The drive was carried out in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Subodh Thanekar, Acting Superintendent Arvind Patil, personnel from Kalamboli Police Station, security staff and members of the municipal encroachment removal squad.

Also Watch:

PMC officials said similar actions against unauthorised encroachments will continue in the future to maintain public order and ensure unobstructed use of civic infrastructure and public spaces.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/