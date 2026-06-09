Panvel Municipal Corporation Seizes 6 Illegal Stalls In Kamothe, Clears Footpaths Near Khandeshwar Station

Panvel Municipal Corporation officials remove unauthorised roadside stalls during an anti-encroachment drive near Khandeshwar railway station in Kamothe | File Photo

Panvel, June 9: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out a special anti-encroachment drive in Kamothe on Tuesday, seizing six unauthorized roadside stalls and clearing pedestrian pathways around Khandeshwar railway station.

Targeted action in Ward Committee ‘C’

The action was undertaken by Ward Committee ‘C’ as part of an ongoing campaign against encroachments across the municipal area. Civic officials targeted illegal structures erected near Khandeshwar railway station, along the footpath opposite the Kia showroom, and near the Maruti Sweet Corner area.

According to the municipal administration, a total of six unauthorized stalls were removed and seized during the operation. The drive was conducted following directives issued by Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, who has instructed all four ward committees to intensify action against encroachments within their jurisdictions.

Officials overseeing the operation

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Maheshkumar Mehamaale and Deputy Commissioner Nanasaheb Kamathe. Assistant Commissioner and Ward Officer Dr. Rupali Mane and Ward Superintendent Dashrath Bhandari were present during the action.

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Restoring pedestrian access

Officials said the removal of encroachments has restored pedestrian access on the footpaths, enabling residents to use the walkways safely and without obstruction.

The civic administration stated that similar anti-encroachment drives will continue on a regular basis across Panvel to ensure public spaces remain free from unauthorized occupation and to improve pedestrian safety.

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