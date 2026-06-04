Panvel Municipal Corporation Destroys Illegal Furniture Shops In New Panvel Anti-Encroachment Drive |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out a major anti-encroachment drive in Ward Committee 'D', demolishing several unauthorised furniture shops near Simran Motors in New Panvel on Monday.

Acting on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, the civic body's encroachment department used a JCB machine to remove the illegal structures and seized furniture and other materials from the site.

The action is part of an ongoing campaign against encroachments across all four ward committees within the PMC jurisdiction. Additional Municipal Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale has directed officials to intensify action against illegal constructions and roadside encroachments, civic officials said.

"Encroachments on public spaces will not be tolerated. Strict action is being undertaken across all ward committees to ensure roads, footpaths and public areas remain free from unauthorised structures," a PMC official said.

Assistant Commissioner and Ward Officer Rupali Mane supervised the operation along with Ward Superintendent Rajesh Dongre. The demolition drive was carried out with the assistance of the encroachment squad and security personnel.

"The drive in New Panvel is part of a larger effort to maintain civic order and remove unauthorised commercial establishments operating on public land," the official added.

PMC officials said similar anti-encroachment operations will continue in different parts of the municipal area in the coming weeks.

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