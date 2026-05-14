MHADA Launches Digital Grievance Redressal System For Cess Building Tenants In Mumbai

MHADA officials inaugurate a digital grievance system aimed at resolving redevelopment and transit rent complaints of cess building tenants | File Photo

Mumbai, May 14: A Grievance Redressal Management System has been developed by the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB), an undertaking of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), for resolving complaints related to transit rent, possession of tenements, and other disputes concerning original tenants/residents in redevelopment projects of old and dilapidated cess buildings located mainly in South Mumbai.

Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS), Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of MHADA, inaugurated the system on Thursday. The programme was held at the regional office of the F/South Division of the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board at Dadar (East).

MHADA launches citizen-centric digital mechanism

Jaiswal stated that the Grievance Redressal Management System is a citizen-centric initiative undertaken by MHADA to resolve the issues of tenants and residents in a timely, transparent, and sensitive manner through a digital mechanism.

He said that with the help of technology, complaints related to transit rent and other grievances of original tenants/residents in MHADA’s cessed building redevelopment projects can now be resolved more efficiently, enabling better services to citizens.

System launched following High Court directions

The Bombay High Court had directed MHADA to establish a strict and time-bound mechanism for resolving complaints related to transit rent of tenants/residents in redevelopment projects being implemented under Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) 33(7). In compliance with these directions, the board has immediately implemented and launched the system.

The mechanism has been developed to ensure speedy resolution of issues. It is also expected to facilitate timely completion of redevelopment projects and ensure rehabilitation benefits to tenants.

Online portal to enable complaint tracking

This centralised digital system has been linked to MHADA’s official website. Applicants will be able to register by filling in their details and thereafter log in to submit online complaints and applications, upload necessary documents, and track the status of their applications from time to time.

Once a complaint is registered, the concerned Deputy Engineer of the respective department will directly receive SMS and email notifications.

The Deputy Engineers will verify the complaints, send notifications to complainants through email, schedule hearing dates, and update the status of cases. Developers will be able to view details of their respective cases, upload required documents, and submit their responses.

Separate dashboards created for officials and developers

The Deputy Chief Engineer will supervise the entire process and monitor the final disposal of complaints.

The system will enable centralised scrutiny of complaints, secure document management, reduction in manual processes, and faster grievance resolution. Since every action within the system will be digitally recorded, transparency and accountability throughout the process will be ensured.

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Separate dashboards have been provided in the system for Deputy Engineers (Dy. Eng.), developers, and Deputy Chief Engineers (DyCE), ensuring that every complaint is addressed within a defined timeline.

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