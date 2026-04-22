Mumbai: BMC Launches ‘MAARG System’ To Streamline Citizen Complaints, Improve Grievance Redressal Efficiency

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Mumbai, April 22: To enhance citizen participation while delivering civic services to citizens and to ensure quick and effective resolution of their complaints, the BMC’s Information Technology Department (IT) has implemented the “MAARG System” (Management and Redressal of Grievances). The system was inaugurated at the BMC headquarters on Wednesday by Mayor Ritu Tawde.

Unified grievance platform

The BMC provides multiple grievance redressal channels for citizens, including www.mcgm.gov.in, helpline 1916, the ‘My BMC’ app, WhatsApp chatbot, ‘Pothole Quick Fix’, written complaints, and social media platforms such as X, Facebook, and Instagram.

To streamline these services, the IT Department has launched the “MAARG System”, a unified platform aimed at faster and more efficient resolution of all complaints. It will also be integrated in the next phase with RETMS, the PMOPG portal, and the ‘Aaple Sarkar’ portal.

Real-time tracking and transparency

This initiative will streamline the management of complaints received through multiple channels within a single integrated system. Citizens will receive automated updates at every stage, from registration and departmental allocation to progress tracking and final resolution.

It will enhance transparency in grievance redressal and ensure timely access to updated information. A real-time dashboard will enable senior officials to monitor department-wise pending complaints and ensure their resolution within prescribed timelines. The system will also help in more effective prioritisation of grievances based on their nature and severity.

GIS integration and improved coordination

A senior civic official said, "Geographic Information System (GIS) would make it easier to accurately identify and monitor complaint locations, while also enabling post-resolution feedback from citizens to support continuous improvement in service quality."

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He further added that integrating complaints from multiple sources into a single platform would improve response time and strengthen inter-departmental coordination.

It would also ensure better oversight of the grievance redressal process. Overall, he noted, the initiative would enhance communication with citizens and lead to faster and more effective resolution of their complaints.

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