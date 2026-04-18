BMC Forms Special Committee, Plans Online Software System To Ensure Transparency In Engineer Transfers

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: Following allegations of irregularities in the transfer of engineers, the BMC has constituted a special committee to bring greater transparency to the process. The committee, headed by the Director (Engineering and Services), will be responsible for taking decisions related to the transfer of engineers. In addition, the civic body is planning to develop a dedicated software system through which transfers will be processed online.

122 engineer transfers put on hold in October 2025 after allegations

The transfers of 122 engineers, initiated by the BMC in October 2025, were put on hold by then Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani following allegations of irregularities in the transfer process. Subsequently, the Municipal Mazdoor Union raised concerns over the matter, prompting intervention from the civic administration. Acting on the union’s communication, Mayor Ritu Tawde wrote to Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakane, requesting appropriate action regarding the proposed transfers.

Following these developments, the BMC has now cancelled the transfer orders of civic engineers, citing concerns raised over the process and the need to ensure procedural transparency. The civic body has now formed a special committee to decide the internal departmental transfers of BMC's 4,500 engineers. In line with the proposed reforms to the transfer system, the BMC will also develop a dedicated software platform will be developed on the model of State Government departments such as the Transport and Veterinary departments.

Official says digital system will minimise manual intervention

A senior civic official said, "Through this digital system, the transfer process of engineers will be conducted entirely online, with the objective of minimising manual intervention, streamlining procedures, and ensuring greater transparency, accountability, and fairness in the overall transfer mechanism."

In October 2025, RTI activist Anil Galgali and BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam raised complaints with Gagrani, alleging irregularities and a possible “transfer scam” involving senior civic officials. Following the complaints, Gagrani ordered a stay on all proposed transfers, stating that transfers found to be irregular would be cancelled, while those in compliance with rules would be allowed to proceed.

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