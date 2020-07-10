MHADA grants relief to Mumbai lottery winners

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced extension up to December 15, 2020, in the payment of sale amount to lottery winners amidst the coronavirus pandemic. It will benefit 700 housing lottery winners of the Mumbai board, including mill workers who obtained houses from the authority. Similarly, it will benefit 1,000 housing lottery winners of the Kokan board of MHADA, who won houses in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

According to the MHADA Chief Public Relation official Vaishali Gadpale, "The beneficiaries are those who have fulfilled the eligibility criteria and are now liable to pay the sale amount on the house they got in the lottery. Since the lockdown was enforced, those who cleared the eligibility criteria could not make the payments. Therefore, the extension has been provided."

MHADA hands over the possession of the flat having occupancy certificate (OC) clearance to the eligible lottery winner once the full payment is received.

Reportedly, MHADA had announced a lottery for 24 low cost houses in Nashik. These houses range between 452 square feet to 648 square feet area and cost between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. While, the Mumbai board of MHADA, on the other end, is unable to call a lottery for houses due to less or no houses in its kitty.