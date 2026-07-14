MHADA Directs Hearing Against Developer Over Pending Rehab Flat, Transit Rent Complaint At Lokshahi Din

MHADA has ordered a hearing against a developer after a resident complained of a pending rehabilitation flat and unpaid transit rent | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 13, 2026: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Monday heard two applications during its 19th Lokshahi Din, with one case involving a redevelopment project in south Mumbai where a resident alleged that he is yet to receive a rehabilitation flat despite the project having commenced years ago.

MHADA Hears Public Grievances

The public grievance hearing was held at MHADA headquarters in Bandra (East) under the chairmanship of MHADA Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal.

One of the applications was filed by Deepak Sonawale, a resident of Building No. 18, a cessed building on Fitwala Road at Elphinstone Road. Sonawale told the authority that the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board had issued no-objection certificates (NOCs) to the developer in 2006 and 2009 to undertake the redevelopment of the building.

According to the complaint, despite the redevelopment process moving ahead, the developer has not allotted him a rehabilitation tenement. Sonawale also alleged that the developer has failed to pay the monthly transit rent and has not executed the Permanent Alternate Accommodation Agreement (PAAA).

Developer To Be Summoned

After hearing the matter, Jaiswal directed MHADA officials to summon the developer for a hearing. He said appropriate directions would be issued to ensure that the developer fulfils the resident's legitimate claims, including allotment of the rehabilitation flat, payment of pending transit rent and execution of the Permanent Alternate Accommodation Agreement.

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MHADA said hearings were conducted on two applications during the 19th Lokshahi Din programme, which serves as a platform for addressing public grievances related to the authority's functioning.

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