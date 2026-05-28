MHADA Chief Sanjeev Jaiswal Reviews Goregaon And SVP Nagar Redevelopment Projects In Mumbai | X

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS), visited the Siddharth Nagar–Goregaon Housing Project to review the progress of construction work. He also visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar Colony at Andheri, which is being redeveloped under the cluster redevelopment scheme.

MHADA has 11 major redevelopment projects across 925 acres

In Mumbai, MHADA has undertaken 11 major redevelopment projects covering approximately 925 acres under the Construction and Development Agency (C&DA) system. Among these, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar Cluster Redevelopment Project is considered highly significant in providing safe, modern, and affordable housing to the common citizens of Mumbai.

Mhada's Mumbai boad is implementing the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar (SVP Nagar) cluster redevelopment project at Andheri west, under the C&DA model. Technical bids for the appointment of a Construction and Development Agency (C&DA) for the cluster redevelopment project of the SVP Nagar Colony, spread over approximately 73.89 acres, have been opened. The tender has received an overwhelming response from reputed and leading developers across the country.

During the visit, Jaiswal personally visited residents’ homes and interacted with them.

Jaiswal personally visited residents' homes and interacted with them

Jaiswal expressed confidence that the redevelopment would completely transform the locality, improve the quality of life of citizens, and offer them a safer, more organized, and higher-quality lifestyle.

Thereafter MHADA Chief visited Siddharth Nagar Housing Project at Goregaon West and reviewed various housing schemes being implemented on different plots within the Housing Project.

507 LIG-MIG apartments under construction on Goregaon Plot R-1

Construction of 507 apartments for the Lower and Middle Income Groups is underway on Plot R-1. On Plot R-3, 391 apartments for the Lower and Middle Income Groups are being developed. The B, C, and D wings of this project were completed, and 306 apartments were allotted through a lottery in 2016. The work on the A wing is nearing completion, and it includes 85 apartments for the Lower Income Group, which have been included in the 2026 lottery scheme.

On Plot R-4, construction of 915 apartments and 20 shops for the Lower and Middle Income Groups is underway. Construction of 576 apartments for the Lower and Middle Income Groups is in progress on Plot R-7/A-2.

915 flats and 20 shops under construction on Plot R-4

Additionally, 1,181 apartments for the Lower and Middle Income Groups are proposed on Plot R-7/A-1, while 237 apartments for the Lower, Middle, and Higher Income Groups will be constructed on Plot R-12A. Construction of 250 apartments for the Higher Income Group is underway on Plot R-13. Jaiswal reviewed the status and details of all these projects.

Approximately 3,700 apartments are being developed under the Siddharth Nagar–Goregaon Housing Project, which will provide a large number of affordable homes for common citizens at a prime location such as Goregaon.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/