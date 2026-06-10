MHADA Blames Illegal Pumps And Water Tanks For Shortage At Naigaon BDD Rehab Towers, Warns Of Action With Police Protection

MHADA officials inspect water supply arrangements at Naigaon BDD rehabilitation towers amid complaints of shortages and unauthorized installations | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: Days after residents of the newly occupied Naigaon BDD rehabilitation towers complained of acute water shortages and non-functional toilet facilities, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has attributed the problem to unauthorized alterations made by some occupants and warned of strict action against violators, including removal of illegal installations with police protection.

Unauthorized Pumps And Water Tanks Disrupt Supply

In a clarification issued in response to reports highlighting water scarcity in the newly redeveloped buildings, MHADA said a survey of the rehabilitation towers revealed that several residents had illegally installed additional water storage tanks ranging from 300 litres to 1,200 litres and attached unauthorized pumps to water supply pipelines within their flats.

According to MHADA, these modifications disrupted the building's planned water distribution system and resulted in inadequate water supply to other residents.

"The water shortage experienced by some residents is primarily due to unauthorized pumps and additional storage tanks installed by certain occupants. These illegal alterations affected the equitable distribution of water within the buildings," MHADA stated.

Notices Issued To Occupants

The authority said a list of flats where such violations were detected has been prepared and collective notices were issued, directing occupants to remove the unauthorized installations within 48 hours. MHADA claimed that several residents have already removed the illegal pumps and tanks on their own.

However, the authority has warned that if the original water supply arrangement is not restored, it will undertake enforcement action with police assistance.

"If the unauthorized alterations are not removed voluntarily, MHADA will carry out the restoration work under police protection. The expenditure incurred for the exercise will be recovered from the concerned occupants and penal action will be initiated as per applicable rules," the authority said.

Steps Taken To Ensure Water Supply

The clarification comes after residents alleged that water supply in the newly occupied towers was insufficient and that non-operational flush systems connected to the sewage treatment plant (STP) were forcing families to use potable water for sanitation purposes.

MHADA, however, maintained that steps have been taken to ensure uninterrupted water supply and prevent inconvenience to residents.

The authority said additional water tankers have been deployed at the project site and water supply has been restored across Towers 4 to 8 of Rehabilitation Building No. 1.

Occupancy And Public Oversight

According to MHADA, possession of 764 flats out of the 864 rehabilitation units handed over in Towers 4 to 8 has already been taken by beneficiaries since the allotment process began on March 16 this year. Around 40 per cent of the allottees have shifted to the newly constructed rehabilitation apartments.

The issue also drew the attention of local MLA Kalidas Kolambkar and other public representatives, who recently visited the project site to assess the situation. During the inspection, MHADA officials and project contractors reportedly explained the findings related to unauthorized water extraction arrangements.

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Commitment To Equitable Water Supply

The authority reiterated that it remains committed to ensuring regular and equitable water supply to all residents and stated that strict action would be taken against anyone interfering with the building's water distribution system.

The Naigaon BDD redevelopment project forms part of the larger BDD Chawl Redevelopment Programme, under which thousands of residents are being rehabilitated into modern high-rise apartments equipped with individual toilets, lifts, and other civic amenities.

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