MHADA Agent, MMRDA Engineer Face Legal Action for Allegedly Defrauding Senior Citizen of ₹18 Lakh | Representational image

Mumbai: A case has been filed against a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) agent and a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) engineer for allegedly defrauding a 62-year-old man, Ramesh Lad, of Rs 18 lakh. The accused, identified as Ramesh Waghchaure (50) from Mulund East and Ganesh Sonavane (50) from Goregaon East, deceived Lad by falsely promising him an affordable home.

The incident:

According to the FIR, Ramesh Lad (62), retired from business and residing at Rolling Hills Co-Op-Society, LIC colony, Borivali West, was introduced to Ganesh Sonavane, a MHADA agent, by a relative. In 2017, Sonavane visited Lad's house along with Lad's relative and offered a flat in Jogeshwari East at a lower price. The deal was finalised at a total price of Rs. 28 lakh for a kitchen and a hall flat, with payments to be made in instalments.

After 8 days, Sonavane informed Lad that the first installment of Rs. 6.50 lakh had to be paid to an MMRDA officer, promising flat possession in 15 days. Lad took a society loan and handed over Rs. 6.50 lakh to Sonavane. Later, Sonavane told Lad to transfer Rs. 10 lakh to his bank account and another Rs. 10 lakh to Ramesh Waghchaure, the MMRDA engineer. Lad followed the instructions.

However, after one month, when Lad inquired about the flat's possession, Sonavane claimed that the construction was ongoing and would take approximately 6 more months. Afterwards, Sonavane frequently contacted Sonavane and Waghchaure about possession of the flat, but both gave various excuses. In 2021, Sonavane assured Lad that he would transfer his own house and made an agreement, but this never materialized.

In 2022 and 2023, Waghchaure returned Rs. 8.50 lakh to Lad, but the remaining Rs. 18 lakh remained with the accused.

Eventually, Lad decided to file a case against them and lodged a complaint. The case was registered under sections 34 (common intention), 406 (breach of trust), and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the IPC Act at MHB police station on October 10.

