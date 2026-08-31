Metro Line 13 To Cut Road Travel Time By 50 Per Cent, Connect Mira-Bhayandar With Vasai-Virar

The proposed Metro Line 13 will create a direct transport link between Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar through a bridge across Vasai Creek | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 31, 2026: Travel between the Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar regions is set for a major transformation with the proposed Metro Line 13, which is expected to reduce overall travel time by around 50% compared with road journeys.

Integrated Bridge To Cut Detour

A major component of the project is a proposed 4.92-km integrated six-lane road and Metro bridge across Vasai Creek. The bridge is expected to provide a direct link between Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar, eliminating the existing road detour of nearly 32 km. A key component of Metro Line 13 is a proposed 4.92-km integrated six-lane road and Metro bridge across Vasai Creek, connecting Panju Island.

The Metro corridor will pass through Mira Road, Vasai, Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar, providing a direct public transport link between the rapidly expanding suburbs on either side of Vasai Creek.

Once complete, Metro Line 13 is expected to benefit lakhs of commuters and reduce the overall travel time by approximately 50% compared with road travel.



Beyond faster journeys, Metro Line 13 will strengthen connectivity between Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Mumbai’s suburbs, and… pic.twitter.com/BMnOCLLtPL — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) August 31, 2026

Rs 17,724.99-Crore Project

Recently, the Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee has approved the Rs 17,724.99-crore Metro Line 13 project, which will be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The 25.03-km corridor will connect the Thane and Palghar districts and comprise 21.78 km of elevated alignment and 3.25 km underground. The line will have 16 stations, including 13 elevated and three underground stations.

The line will also be integrated with the suburban railway network, with interchange facilities planned at Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar stations. A proposed interchange with Metro Line 9 at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium will further expand connectivity across the region.

Multimodal Connectivity Planned

Bus connectivity at all Metro stations is also planned to strengthen last-mile and multimodal transport. A Metro depot is proposed at Chikhal Dongri.

Once operational, the project is expected to benefit lakhs of commuters by providing a faster alternative to road travel. The reduction in journey time is also expected to encourage a shift from private vehicles to public transport.

The project is expected to improve connectivity between Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Mumbai's suburbs and emerging growth centres in the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Apart from easing travel, the corridor is expected to help reduce road congestion, dependence on private vehicles and vehicular emissions.

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Metro Line 13 At A Glance

● Project cost: Rs 17,724.99 crore

● Total length: 25.03 km

● Elevated: 21.78 km

● Underground: 3.25 km

● Stations: 16

● Elevated stations: 13

● Underground stations: 3

● Integrated road-Metro bridge: 4.92 km

● Bridge configuration: Six-lane road and Metro

● Existing road detour avoided: Around 32 km

● Expected travel-time reduction: Around 50% compared with road travel

● Key areas connected: Mira Road, Vasai, Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar

● Rail interchanges: Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar

● Proposed Metro Line 9 connection: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium

● Proposed depot: Chikhal Dongri

● Implementing agency: MMRDA.

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