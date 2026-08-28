Mumbai Metro 7A Viaduct At Risk Of Reconstruction As MMRDA Consultant Missed OHE Height Requirements

A section of Mumbai’s Metro 7A elevated corridor may need reconstruction if additional height clearance for OHE poles is denied | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 27, 2026: A portion of the elevated viaduct of Metro 7A may have to be dismantled and rebuilt if airport authorities do not clear the additional height required for installing the overhead electrification (OHE) system.

Consultant Missed Height Requirement

MMRDA Director, Metro Project, Basavaraj MB said the general consultant for the project, SYSTRA-CEG-SMCIPL, was responsible for coordinating the design and statutory requirements, including aviation-related height restrictions. The additional height required for OHE poles was not adequately highlighted and factored in at the appropriate stage of design and planning, he said.

MMRDA is pursuing the matter with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and awaiting its final technical report on applicable height clearances and any modifications that may be required.

Additional Height Required

The Airport Colony station is within the height limits approved by airport authorities. However, the ramp requires an additional 2.4 metres to accommodate OHE poles. At other locations on the elevated alignment, additional height ranging from 0.025 metres to 2.244 metres is required.

MMRDA has been pursuing the matter with AAI, Mumbai International Airport Limited and the Ministry of Civil Aviation since April 2024. Letters were sent on April 25 and September 24, 2024, and January 29, March 20 and May 29, 2025.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Metro Line 7A Faces Height Clearance Hurdle As MMRDA Holds SYSTRA Consultant Responsible For...

Civil Works At Risk

If the additional height is not approved, portions of the viaduct may require modification or reconstruction, putting civil works worth more than Rs 260 crore at risk and potentially leading to cost escalation and delays.

MMRDA and AAI had signed a memorandum of understanding on October 11, 2021, as a substantial portion of Metro 7A passes through airport authority land.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/