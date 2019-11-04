Metro III makes 22nd tunnel breakthrough

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) tweeted about the 22nd breakthrough at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSMIA) metro station on Saturday.
The tweet read, "MMRC achieves its 22nd Tunnel Breakthrough at the Mumbai underground CSMIA Terminal 1.
Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Godavari 2 travelled a distance of 2867 metres downline from Vidyanagari, Santacruz using 2048 rings to reach its destination. This is the fourth TBM Breakthrough for package six."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)