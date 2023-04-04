Metal Beam Fencing project on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route 20% complete

Nearly 20 percent work of Metal Beam Fencing project between Ahmedabad – Mumbai is completed. It is first project of its kind on Indian Railways in order to eliminate cattle run over cases. After introduction of Vande Bharat train between Mumbai and Gandhi Nagar several incidences of cattle run over reported after that WR decided to fence the entire route.

"Now work is in full swing, fencing work of 120 km route is completed rest will be completed next few months" said an official of WR adding that rhe metal barrier fencing will cover entire route length of about 622 km, between Mumbai to Ahmedabad . The fencing will be of guard rails made of metal instead of a concrete wall. The fencing is very robust as it consists of two W-beams .Estimated cost of the project will be Rs 245.26 crore.

According to railway officials, cattle run over incidents adversely affect rail operations, increasing the possibility of rail accidents leading to disruption of rail traffic and loss to rail property, etc. This also endangers the lives of the cattle and cause loss to the cattle owners.

A first for Western Railway

Confirming the development a senior officer of WR said, "Western Railway, having the distinction of being pioneer in many accomplishments over Indian Railways has once again proved its excellence to set new records by achieving best ever performances in various fields during the concluded financial year 2022-23."

"WR garnered total Commercial Originating Revenue of Rs. 21,795 cr which is 44.65% higher than last year and has also surpassed the previous best of Rs. 18,199 in 2018 – 19." said officials adding that WR has achieved best ever freight loading of 108.09 million tonnes in 2022-23. It is almost 23% than corresponding period of previous year which was 87.91 million tonnes.

Apart from that during the financial year 2022-23, total 371 km of New Lines, Gauge Conversion & Doubling work has been completed which is 15% more against the annual target of 323 km.

"In addition to that 40 foot over bridge s constructed over WR in 2022-23. This is the highest by any Zonal Railways in 2022-23" further added officials.

According to a senior officer WR, 890 route kilometres electrification work completed. It is all time high for Western Railways and third highest among all the Zonal Railways in 2022-23. The work of Bridge approach strengthening using geo cells completed on 33 Bridges for enhancing the speed to160 kmph also completed during last financial year.