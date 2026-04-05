'Mere Allegations... Action Will Be Taken On Solid Evidence': CM Devendra Fadnavis On '17 Calls' Claims Between Eknath Shinde & Ashok Kharat - VIDEO

Nashik: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted to claims made by social activist Anjali Damania over '17 calls' between Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, stating that mere allegations are not enough and that action will be taken only based on solid evidence. The CM further added that the CDR leak in the case will also be probed.

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The CM's statement came amid the time after social activist Anjali Damania on Friday made revelations about calls between Kharat and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. She also claimed she received Kharat's CDR (Call Detail Records) on WhatsApp from an unknown number.

CM Orders Probe Into CDR Leak

While addressing the reporters in Nashik, CM said, "The leak of call data records (CDR) in the Ashok Kharat case will be probed, and strict action will be taken. No one has the right to access call data records (CDRs), only authorised agencies may do so. How this data was leaked and by whom will be investigated by the state government."

CM On '17 Call' Claims

Speaking on the claims made by Damania over 17 call records between Shinde and Kharat, the CM added that mere allegations are not sufficient in sensitive cases, adding that action will be taken based on solid evidence. The criminal justice system does not function based on who spoke to whom. He said, "We will not spare anyone who was involved in the heinous crimes along with Kharat."

ED Investigation To New Cases Registered, CM Shares Update

The CM added that the ED will investigate the antecedents of Kharat's assets. "All accounts of Kharat have come to our notice, and the transactions through them have been identified. It is my firm belief that all illegal assets and wrongdoing will be exposed," he asserted.

Expressing happiness on the probe by the SIT, the CM said more and more individuals are coming forward with information about Kharat as "people's confidence is increasing". Around 12 cases have been registered so far, he added. People should trust the SIT, which is doing a very good job, Fadnavis said.

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Meanwhile, Kharat was arrested on March 18 for allegedly raping a woman for three years, with a subsequent probe uncovering a host of crimes, including sexual assault and financial irregularities linked to land and other properties.

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