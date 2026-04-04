Ashok Kharat Sexual Exploitation Case: Weight Loss, Multiple Illnesses Add To Troubles Of Accused Self-Styled Godman In Custody |

Mumbai: Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, arrested in connection with a sexual exploitation case, is reportedly facing a sharp decline in health while in custody, with major weight loss, multiple illnesses and mounting stress worsening his condition.

According to reports, Kharat has lost around 6 to 7 kilograms since his arrest on March 18. At the time of his arrest, his weight was recorded at approximately 79 kilograms, but recent assessments indicate a noticeable drop, reflecting his deteriorating physical state.

Accused Godman Suffering From Multiple Ailments

Officials confirmed that Kharat is currently undergoing treatment for several health issues and is on regular medication. According to a TV9 Marathi report, Kharat is believed to be suffering from at least five ailments, though authorities have not disclosed specific medical details. Frequent complaints of uneasiness and fatigue have also been reported during his time in custody.

Cops attribute his declining health to a combination of pre-existing medical conditions and the stress of continuous interrogation. Kharat has been under sustained questioning as part of an ongoing probe into serious allegations against him, which has reportedly added to his mental strain.

Kharat is reportedly experiencing a lot of psychological pressure, with the intensity of the investigation impacting his overall well-being. Officials noted that he appears visibly weakened and under stress during questioning sessions.

Kharat Lingering Due To Stroke

In addition to his current ailments, Kharat is also dealing with the lingering effects of a paralytic stroke he suffered a few years ago. Reports suggest that one of his hands still has limited mobility, which continues to affect his daily functioning.

Despite his worsening condition, authorities confirmed that interrogation is ongoing, with medical care being provided as per standard procedures. He remains under observation and necessary treatment is being administered.

The case against Kharat involves multiple serious allegations and officials said the investigation is progressing with a focus on gathering further evidence. Meanwhile, his health condition continues to be closely monitored, with more updates expected in the coming days.

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