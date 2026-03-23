'I Have No Energy Left': Nashik Astrologer Ashok Kharat Seen Limping, Breaking Down On Camera Amid Intensifying Probe; Video Viral |

Nashik: Self-styled godman and astrologer Ashok Kharat, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual exploitation, was seen limping and breaking down on camera after hours of intense police interrogation, as visuals of his condition went viral on social media.

The videos, which surfaced following his questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday, show Kharat visibly distressed, struggling to walk and bursting into tears. In the clips, he appears physically weak and emotionally shaken, a stark contrast to his earlier image of claiming supernatural powers. "I have no energy left in me," he can be heard saying on camera.

Kharat has been reportedly under continuous questioning for the past three days in connection with multiple complaints filed against him. On Saturday alone, he was interrogated for nearly seven hours by the SIT, led by Tejaswini Satpute.

Officials are probing allegations related to sexual exploitation, financial dealings and property transactions. So far, three cases have been registered against him, with more women reportedly coming forward to file complaints.

The latest case was filed at the Sarkarwada Police Station, where a woman accused Kharat of exploiting her under the pretext of religious rituals. Another complainant has alleged that she was assaulted while pregnant, adding seriousness to the case.

According to a TV9 Marathi report, cops said that during questioning, Kharat appeared to have broken down under pressure. The viral visuals have triggered strong reactions, with many pointing to the dramatic shift in Kharat’s demeanour, from a man projecting spiritual authority to one appearing helpless during police action.

As the probe widens, authorities are continuing to examine evidence and statements from multiple complainants. Officials indicated that further action may follow as more details emerge in the case.

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