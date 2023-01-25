Mercury dropped in Thane district, Badlapur city recorded 10.7 degree celsius on Monday

Representative Image | ANAND SHIVRE/ File

Thane: The Thane district for the past ten days has been experiencing cold weather and the average temperature of the district has reached 12 degrees celsius. The temperature in Badlapur and surrounding areas in the district reached 10 degrees celsius and the dip will continue for the next few days, informed private meteorologist Abhijit Modak on Tuesday.

A drop in temperature has been recorded in various districts across the state.

Badlapur city recorded the lowest temperature in the district at 10.7 degrees celsius on Monday. Abhijit Modak, a private meteorologist, has informed, "Similar temperature has been felt in the nearby villages of Murbad and Ambernath talukas. The neighbouring town of Karjat recorded a temperature of 11 degrees Celsius. Also due to mercury falling in the north, the temperature is decreasing in Konkan and especially in the Thane district."

Modak further said, "Due to the cold in the north, the cold effect is expected to last for two more days. But after that, there is a possibility of a slight increase in temperature and after two days the temperature is expected to be at an average of 14 to 15 degrees Celsius."